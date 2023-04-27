Wild Youth to appear on Late Late Show after JK Rowling 'misogyny' row

Irish Eurovision act Wild Youth will appear on RTÉ's The Late Late Show this week after JK Rowling accused the band of “preening, self-satisfied misogyny”.

The Harry Potter author's comments came after the Dublin band cut ties with their creative director over comments he reportedly made on social media about transgender people.

Wild Youth said they were parting ways with Ian Banham and would no longer let him “near our team” after a screenshot circulated on Twitter appearing to be from his account.

Frontman Conor O’Donohoe later said reading the tweet had made him “feel sick”.

On Friday's Late Late Show the band will perform their entry to Eurovision, We Are One.

Host Ryan Tubridy will also speak with the Irish woman gracing the cover of this month's ground-breaking edition of British Vogue, Sinéad Burke.

The Late Late Show is on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player on Friday, April 28th at 9.35pm.