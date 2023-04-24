Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 20:31

Taylor Swift reassures fans she is ‘totally fine’ after cutting hand at US show

The singer revealed she had tripped and fallen backstage during an outfit change and that the incident had been ‘my fault completely’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Taylor Swift has reassured fans that she is “totally fine” after cutting her hand open during a US tour show.

The multi-award winning star revealed she had tripped and fallen backstage during an outfit change and that the incident had been “my fault completely”.

It occurred during her second of three shows in Houston, Texas, as part of the US leg of her Eras tour, on Saturday.

Fans noticed the injury and praised the singer for her bravery after she pushed on with the performance despite have a chunk of skin missing from her left hand.

Addressing the incident online on Monday, Swift said she had tripped on her dress hem while running backstage in the dark to change her outfit, but told fans not to worry about her.

“Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had,” she said.

“Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta.”

She added: “PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm.

“It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

