Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 06:30

Sydney hospital denies Barry Humphries is in ‘unresponsive’ state

St Vincent’s Hospital said that reports by multiple local media outlets were incorrect, and that Humphries was ‘stable’ and ‘in the best hands’.
Sydney hospital denies Barry Humphries is in ‘unresponsive’ state

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A Sydney hospital where Australian entertainer Barry Humphries is currently being treated has denied reports that his is in an “unresponsive” state.

St Vincent’s Hospital said that reports on Thursday by multiple local media outlets were incorrect, and that Humphries was “stable” and “in the best hands”.

The 89-year-old, best known for his character Dame Edna Everage, is being treated at the hospital after suffering “health issues” following hip surgery.

According to Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, he was readmitted after suffering complications.

Launch of the Barry Humphries’ Farewell Tour
Barry Humphries alter ego Dame Edna Everage arrives at the London Palladium to launch the Barry Humphries’ Farewell Tour. Photo: PA

On Thursday it was further reported by multiple local outlets that Humphries had gone into an “unresponsive state” and had been given morphine by doctors.

But a spokesperson for the hospital later told the PA news agency the reports were “not accurate”.

“Reports that he is unresponsive are not accurate,” a hospital spokesperson said.

“He remains stable in the hospital in the best hands.”

 

A family statement previously issued to the Sydney Morning Herald thanked fans and hospital staff for their “support and good wishes”.

Humphries has been a staple of the British comedy circuit since moving to London in 1959, appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!.

He was among the leading members of the British comedy scene, alongside Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett and Spike Milligan.

Alongside his Dame Edna Everage alter ego, he also appeared as the lecherous Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone, an elderly, childless man living in the suburbs.

More in this section

Britain’s Got Talent fire stunt prompts hundreds of Ofcom complaints Britain’s Got Talent fire stunt prompts hundreds of Ofcom complaints
Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You &amp; I Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You & I
Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison
showbizst vincent's hospitalbarry humphrieshumphriesdame edna everagesydney morning herald
Cruise ship staff ‘tried to save man in water on night Levi Davis disappeared’

Cruise ship staff ‘tried to save man in water on night Levi Davis disappeared’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more