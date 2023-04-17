Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 10:54

David Beckham leads birthday wishes to ‘amazing’ wife Victoria

The former England footballer and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer have been married since 1999.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

David Beckham has celebrated his “amazing” wife Victoria Beckham on her 49th birthday.

The former England footballer, 47, and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer have been married since 1999.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, David shared a black-and-white photo of himself kissing Victoria on the nose, with the caption: “Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day, we love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day, happy Birthday @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

The A-list couple’s second child, Romeo, also joined in on the birthday well wishes.

Alongside a picture of himself and Victoria looking relaxed and casual, Romeo wrote: “Happy birthday to the best mum out there love you so much @victoriabeckham.”

The 20-year-old has followed in his father’s footsteps and currently plays for Brentford B, on loan from Inter Miami CF II.

Elsewhere, Victoria, known as Posh Spice during her time as part of the popular girl band, also received a birthday message from her former bandmate Melanie Chisholm, better known as Mel C or Sporty Spice.

She posted a series of pictures on Instagram along with the caption: “Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham ! If you’re feeling a bit old today remember we’re still younger than Geri! (Love you Ginge!)

“Have the most wonderful day, love you to pieces and I miss sharing the stage with you, hoping we can do it again some day.”

David and Victoria tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in July 1999.

They have four children – sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper.

