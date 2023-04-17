Ana de Armas: Robert De Niro visited my father in Cuba after my first US movie

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ana de Armas has revealed in her first Saturday Night Live monologue that Robert De Niro visited her father at work after she starred in a film with the Hollywood actor.

The Cuban-born actress, who was nominated this year for a Bafta and an Oscar for her role as Marilyn Monroe in 2022’s Blonde, starred in the boxing drama Hands Of Stone opposite De Niro around seven years ago.

Reflecting on her career, the 34-year-old told the audience of the late-night live sketch programme: “This has been a magical year, not only I was nominated for an Oscar but in three weeks, I’m (going to) officially become an American citizen.

“I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here, everyone was so welcoming.

“When I did my first movie in the US called Hands Of Stone, I got to work with Robert De Niro.

“And one day on set, he told me, ‘I may be going to Cuba soon. If I do, I’ll say hello to your family’.”

De Armas added that the Taxi Driver actor, 79, asked for her family’s number which she subsequently forgot to give him.

The actress, who starred as a Bond girl in 2021’s No Time To Die and also opposite Daniel Craig in 2019 mystery comedy Knives Out, said: “Then one day out of the blue, I get a phone call from my dad.

“He’s hysterical, I’m like, dad what’s wrong? And he goes, ‘Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work’.

“That was such a kind gesture and I’ve been so fortunate to work with so many supportive actors.

“My dad was so proud of me and he would be proud to see me today standing on this stage. I feel very lucky to be here.”

During the speech, De Armas also said that she learned how to speak English from watching the sitcom Friends.

She added: “Who would have thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing? I mean, look at me now, could I be any better at English?”

On SNL, she also featured in sketches about a music producer, a game show parody and a dog acting school advert.