Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 06:54

Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing ‘medical complication’

The Oscar-winning actor was treated with ‘great care’ following the unspecified incident on Tuesday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jamie Foxx is recovering after experiencing a “medical complication”, his family has said.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for films including Django, Collateral and Ray, was treated with “great care” following the unspecified incident on Tuesday.

Sharing the news on social media, his daughter Corinne Foxx, said the family was grateful for fans’ support and asked for privacy.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Ms Foxx did not share any further details of what had occurred.

Representatives for the actor have been approached for comment.

