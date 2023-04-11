Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 06:58

Shakira ‘begs’ the media to respect her children’s right to privacy

In a lengthy Instagram post, written in Spanish on Monday, the singer addressed journalists and members of the media.
Shakira ‘begs’ the media to respect her children’s right to privacy

By Michael Bedigan, PA

Shakira has “begged” members of the media to respect her children’s privacy, speaking “not as an artist, but as a mother”.

The Columbian pop singer, 46, acknowledged there is a high level of interest in her own life but requested that her two sons, Milan and Sasha, be allowed to live a “healthy and happy life”.

Shakira has been the subject of much tabloid attention recently after reports she ended her relationship with footballer Gerard Pique, with whom she shares her children.

She is also set to face charges of tax fraud after a Spanish judge approved a trial last year. Shakira has denied all wrongdoing.

In a lengthy Instagram post, written in Spanish on Monday, the singer addressed journalists and members of the media.

“At this time of change in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on the part of the press surrounding me and my family,” she wrote.

“However, my sons Milan and Sasha have had a very difficult year, suffering an incessant siege … (from) the paparazzi and various media outlets in Barcelona.

“Now that they are beginning a new stage in their lives, I strongly ask the media … to please respect their right to privacy”.

She continued: “I beg you to refrain from following them to the exit or entrance of the school, waiting for them at the door of our house, or following them to their extra-curricular activities.”

The singer said her sons, aged 10 and eight, should be treated “in the most human way possible” and allowed to live their lives in peace without the “constant scrutiny of cameras”.

“I ask this not as an artist, but rather as a mother, who wishes to protect and look after the psychological and emotional wellbeing of her children, so they can live a happy and healthy life, like every child deserves,” she wrote.

More in this section

Hilary Swank welcomes twins with husband Philip Schneider Hilary Swank welcomes twins with husband Philip Schneider
Performance of The Bodyguard ended early as theatregoers thrown out for singing Performance of The Bodyguard ended early as theatregoers thrown out for singing
Abba hail ‘musical brilliance’ of long-serving guitarist Lasse Wellander Abba hail ‘musical brilliance’ of long-serving guitarist Lasse Wellander
showbizgerard piqueshakira
Alec Baldwin will not have to appear at court in person for preliminary hearing

Alec Baldwin will not have to appear at court in person for preliminary hearing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more