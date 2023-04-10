Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 19:53

Kim Kardashian to appear in 12th season of American Horror Story

The reality star’s role alongside US actress Emma Roberts was teased by series creator Ryan Murphy on Monday
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian looks set to star in the upcoming season of popular US television show American Horror Story.

The reality star’s appearance alongside actress Emma Roberts in the 12th series of the show was teased by show creator Ryan Murphy on Monday.

A short trailer showed the words “Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate” set against a haunting cover of Rock-a-bye Baby.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Murphy wrote: “Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer.”

Kardashian also shared the trailer on her own official Instagram account but did not officially confirm the news.

The reality star and businesswoman (42) has appeared in multiple seasons of her own family-based shows Keeping Up With The Kardashians and, more recently, Hulu’s The Kardashians.

In 2021 she also hosted popular US comedy show Saturday Night Live.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror television show created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk and has run since 2011.

Each season is a self-contained mini-series, featuring different characters in separate fictional universes – though some are loosely inspired by true events.

The show has previously featured famous faces including Billie Lourd, Macaulay Culkin, Angela Bassett and Lady Gaga.

Its 12th season is due to air later this year and will be written and showrun by Halley Feiffer.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy said the series is “ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done”.

