Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 14:41

RTÉ announce guests for Good Friday Late Late Show

On the 25th anniversary of the historical agreement, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will describe his experience of the historic day.
RTÉ announce guests for Good Friday Late Late Show

Michael Bolton

The Good Friday Agreement will be the main talking point as the guests for tomorrow's Late Late Show has been announced.

On the 25th anniversary of the historical agreement, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will describe his experience of the historic day.

Ryan Tubridy will also be joined by the son of the late David Trimble, Nicholas, who was a child when the agreement was signed. He will discuss the risks his father took and reflect on his legacy.

Derry born journalist Aoife Moore will discuss what the agreement means and the challenges that it faces today.

With the visit of the US President Joe Biden days away, US ambassador to Ireland Clare Cronin will discuss her Irish roots, and what we can expect from his vist.

Music will come from Brian Kennedy, who will sing Love, Life and Happiness, a song wrote about the peace process

Alanna Quinn Idris was blinded in one eye after being attacked on December 30th, 2021. Alanna will join Ryan to discuss how her life changed that day, what it was like giving her victim impact statement in court and her long road to recovery.

Plus, we will have music from English singer/songwriter Badly Drawn Boy who will sing Something to Talk About.

More in this section

Gordon Ramsay says he gets ‘incredibly upset’ when people think he is on drugs Gordon Ramsay says he gets ‘incredibly upset’ when people think he is on drugs
Former ITN boss: Tom Bradby’s interview with Meghan in 2019 was ‘shocking’ Former ITN boss: Tom Bradby’s interview with Meghan in 2019 was ‘shocking’
Jordan Peele convinced Liam Neeson to appear in TV skit addressing 2019 remarks Jordan Peele convinced Liam Neeson to appear in TV skit addressing 2019 remarks
good friday agreementryan tubridylate late showbertie ahernaoife moore
Contemporary stars Sam Smith and Lil Nas X to join greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival

Contemporary stars Sam Smith and Lil Nas X to join greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more