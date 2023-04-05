Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 13:23

Graham Norton turns 60: The TV legend’s style evolution from the nineties to now

The Irish star has long had a penchant for fabulous fashion. By Katie Wright.
Graham Norton turns 60: The TV legend’s style evolution from the nineties to now

By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Graham Norton has become a household name thanks to his entertaining celebrity interviews and legendary Eurovision commentary.

The much-loved chat show host and author, who turns 60 on April 4th, is also known for his signature suits – he’s rocked some eye-popping ensembles over four decades in the spotlight.

To mark his milestone birthday, this is how Norton’s style has evolved over the years…

1990s

Graham Norton at the 1999 Royal Television Society Programme Awards
(Peter Jordan/PA)

Born Graham William Walker in County Dublin in 1963, Norton later moved to London to study at the Central School of Speech and Drama.

After starting his career in stand-up comedy, Norton became a regular on TV panel shows in the Nineties, appeared in three episodes of classic comedy Father Ted and landed his first chat show hosting gig with Channel 4’s So Graham Norton in 1998.

Graham Norton at the 1999 National Television Awards
(William Conran/PA)

Attending showbiz events in the 1990s, the fashionable funnyman was already rocking his trademark tailoring, often choosing single-breasted suits in extravagant fabrics and bold colours.

2000s

Comedian Graham Norton and television presenter Davina McCall at the Rover British Fashion Awards 2000
(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Making the move to the BBC, Norton took part in Comic Relief in 2001, before making some of the biggest moves in his career – getting his own Friday night slot with The Graham Norton Show in 2007 and taking over from Terry Wogan as Eurovision commentator the following year.

Graham Norton at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards 1999
(Martyn Hayhow/PA)

Appearing on the red carpet alongside famous friends, his style became increasingly flamboyant, with metallic fabrics becoming his signature look.

Graham Norton arrives at the 2002 British Academy Television Awards
(William Conran/PA)

When Norton did opt for a monochrome look, his suits often featured ruffles, lace or glitzy embellishments.

2010s

Graham Norton attends the Jimmy Choo and Esquire London Collections: Men opening night party in 2013
(Lewis Whyld/PA)

Continuing to interview A-listers on his hugely popular TV show and lend his wit to Eurovision, Norton landed another chatty role in 2010, taking over from Jonathan Ross to present BBC Radio 2’s Saturday morning slot.

Graham Norton arriving for the 2014 Arqiva British Academy Television Awards
(Ian West/PA)

Midway through the decade, Norton revealed a major style change, growing a trendy grey beard which he’s kept ever since.

Graham Norton arrives at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party
(Ian West/PA)

Toning down his style somewhat in his 50s, he swapped shiny suits for more luxe fabrics with pops of primary colour in summer.

2020s

Graham Norton attending the Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2022
(Yui Mok/PA)

Still riding high as chat show king, Eurovision legend, bestselling author and now podcast host with The Graham Norton Book Club, the comedian turned all-round entertainer has achieved bonafide national treasure status.

Graham Norton attending the Paramount+ UK launch event in 2022
(Ian West/PA)

His personal style continues to go from strength to strength, too. Favouring designers like Tom Ford and Thom Browne, Norton always looks dapper on the red carpet in perfectly tailored suits with just the right amount of pizzazz.

More in this section

Former ITN boss: Tom Bradby’s interview with Meghan in 2019 was ‘shocking’ Former ITN boss: Tom Bradby’s interview with Meghan in 2019 was ‘shocking’
Jordan Peele convinced Liam Neeson to appear in TV skit addressing 2019 remarks Jordan Peele convinced Liam Neeson to appear in TV skit addressing 2019 remarks
Shane Lynch found ‘direct relationship with God’ after being on ‘the dark side’ Shane Lynch found ‘direct relationship with God’ after being on ‘the dark side’
bbccelebrityfashionfashion and beautyeurovisiongraham nortoncomic reliefthom brownecelebrity fashiontom ford
Contemporary stars Sam Smith and Lil Nas X to join greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival

Contemporary stars Sam Smith and Lil Nas X to join greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more