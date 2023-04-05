Victoria Beckham teases husband David during salsa class

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Victoria Beckham has teased husband David during a salsa class, jokingly asking him “are you struggling to loosen up?”

The 48-year-old Spice Girl turned fashion designer and the former England footballer, 47, enjoyed the dance class with their youngest child Harper Seven.

In a video posted on Instagram, Victoria told her more than 30 million followers: “Me and David and Harper are going to salsa,” before showing her husband practising his moves in an underground car park, to which she added: “David… is warming up in the car park.”

Inside a dance studio, complete with salsa music and multicoloured lights, Victoria told the camera: “Can’t wait to see David Beckham salsa!”

After turning the camera on her famous husband, she asked how he was feeling, to which he replied: “This down here feels great (gesturing below his waist), but this up here feels a bit tight (gesturing above his waist).”

Victoria jokingly asked him: “Are you struggling to loosen up?… Are you struggling?”

Speaking to the camera Victoria explained her decision to wear black stiletto heels for the dance class, saying: “I’ve got my shoes on, they’re embarrassed I’m wearing heels but I’m going to show them how it’s done.”

The video showed the pair – both dressed in all black – performing a salsa routine and an instructor can be heard guiding them through the dance.

After performing the routine, the couple finished with an embrace.

The video is not the first time Victoria has given her followers a glimpse of her husband’s dancing skills.

In July last year she shared a video of her husband doing the worm dance move while the couple were on holiday.

She captioned the post: “After 25 years @davidbeckham showed me his worm,” followed by a worm emoji.