Marcus Mumford joins Taylor Swift on tour in surprise gig

Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Marcus Mumford has made a surprise appearance on stage with Taylor Swift as part of her latest tour date.

The 36-year-old British singer, one of the members of the folk rock band Mumford & Sons, played Swift’s track Cowboy Like Me on the last night of her Las Vegas shows at the Allegiant Stadium.

The song comes from Swift’s ninth studio and features backing vocals from Mumford.

On Sunday, Swift wrote on Instagram: “Last night in Vegas Marcus Mumford showed up and surprised the crowd with ‘Cowboy Like Me’ so like ..(emoji)! Thank you to @marcusmumford and that glorious crowd. See you next weekend in Texas!”

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter, who began The Eras Tour in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, March 17th, also shared a picture of the pair with guitars on stage as she wore a flowy green dress.

Mumford did not appear to share the stage with his bandmates Ted Dwane and Ben Lovett.

The band, known for the hits Little Lion Man and I Will Wait, will play Something In The Water Festival in Virginia Beach, Virginia next month and Jazz Fest in New Orleans in May.

Echoing a lyric from Cowboy Like Me, Mumford also wrote on Instagram: “You’re a bandit like me @taylorswift”

He is also playing the Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Kentucky in June as part of his debut album, Self-Titled, which features Clairo, Monica Martin, Phoebe Bridgers and Brandi Carlile.

American singer-songwriter Bridgers (28) is also a support act to Swift’s tour in support of her Midnights album.

Upon release, the record immediately broke a string of records, including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.