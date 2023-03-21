Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 11:41

Kenny Doughty announces departure from ITV crime drama Vera after eight years

The actor has starred as DS Aiden Healy on the long-running series since 2015 alongside lead actress Brenda Blethyn
Kenny Doughty announces departure from ITV crime drama Vera after eight years

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Kenny Doughty has announced he is leaving hit crime drama Vera after eight years on the show.

The actor (47) has starred as DS Aiden Healy on the long-running ITV series since 2015 alongside lead actress Brenda Blethyn, who plays the eponymous DCI Vera Stanhope.

The crime programme, set against the backdrop of north-east England, follows the detectives and their team as they face a series of murder mysteries.

Doughty praised his co-star Blethyn as he announced his departure on Instagram with a series of photos of them together from past and present.

“After 8 years and 35 Vera films I’ve made the difficult decision of handing over DS Healy’s badge. I can confirm I am leaving Vera”, he wrote.

“I want to thank everyone who’s made this amazing time so joyous, ITV, Silverprint, all the brilliant cast and crew BUT of course my buddy and inspiration Brenda Blethyn.

“The perfect leading star who I owe so much to. I feel lucky to have you as a friend, you make me howl with laughter and have been a rock for me over the years. I can’t thank you enough. Precious times.”

He also thanked those who have supported the show, adding: “And finally the Vera fans: without you and your support I would never have made so many films.

“You really are the best fans in the world. Thank you so much for your loyalty and love for the show. X”

Doctor Who and It’s A Sin screenwriter Russell T Davies was among those wishing the actor all the best for his next move, saying: “Oh mate. Congratulations. You’ve been wonderful. Here’s to the future xx.”

The crime drama also stars Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye as pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue.

It returned to screens earlier this year for its 12th series.

The series is inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

More in this section

Gino D’Acampo quits Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip amid contract complications Gino D’Acampo quits Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip amid contract complications
Christine McGuinness helps break world record for longest lanyard Christine McGuinness helps break world record for longest lanyard
Sam Neill says he has ‘never felt better’ months on from blood cancer remission Sam Neill says he has ‘never felt better’ months on from blood cancer remission
russell t daviesdoughtybrenda blethyndci vera stanhopeds aiden healykenny doughtyvera
Attenborough series captures footage of slugs hanging off branches to mate

Attenborough series captures footage of slugs hanging off branches to mate

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more