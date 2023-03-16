Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 16:08

Davina McCall to host ‘midlife’ alternative to Love Island

The presenter previously called for the creation of a dating programme that represented older people.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Davina McCall is to host a dating show for older people as an alternative to programmes such as Love Island.

The series, which has the working title of The Romance Retreat, will follow single parents from across the UK and all walks of life as they live together in a country house.

The group will have the objective of finding “true love”, although further details about the format are scarce.

 

ITV said it would detail “the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again”.

McCall previously called for there to be dating programmes that represented older people during an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

She told host Steven Bartlett she was “literally begging” ITV to let her present a “midlife Love Island”.

In an Instagram video announcing the news, McCall said she had “manifested” the show and “made it happen”.

She added: “I willed there to be an amazing new dating show programme for grown-ups.

“People who have lived a life, who have been through experiences. Bad, moving, hard. They have had tough lives, they have got luggage, but they deserve love.

“And it is happening. It is coming to ITV1 soon and we want to know if you want to be on it.”

She said the programme was particularly interested in finding “deserving, desirable men and women”.

Casting for the series is open, with ITV calling for single parents to apply online.

The show will launch on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

