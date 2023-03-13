Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan win Love Island

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan have been crowned as the winners of the ninth series of Love Island.

The pair beat fellow couples Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, and Samie Elishi and Tom Clare, who finished in second and third place respectively, during the final episode on Monday night.

Tanya Mahenga and Shaq Muhammad placed fourth, following a public vote.

Speaking to the ITV reality show’s host Maya Jama ahead of the results, Sanam said: “For me it was always Kai.

Kai and Sanam are your Love Island series 9 winners! 🏆 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CeVNQkGcKU — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 13, 2023

“I always said he was my number one and that, of course he is a very attractive guy, but apart from the looks, like I was just like… he’s an amazing guy, everything about him.”

Kai said that Sanam had “blown me away straight away” since her entrance on the show as a bombshell.

“I think it was eyes,” he said, adding: “Now she doesn’t leave my side. I don’t leave her side and I absolutely love it.”

As well as the title of Love Island winners, the couple will share a £50,000 prize between themselves.

They coupled up on day one and made it all the way to the final! Ron and Lana finish in second place #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fNEKBF5KFQ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 13, 2023

The episode saw the four girls leave the South African villa for a luxurious spa day, before returning to share declarations of love with their partners.

Decked out in tuxedos and elegant dresses, the contestants each gathered by the pool before standing to read to each other in front of a heart-shaped arch.

Sanam told Kai: “You charmed me with your smile and melted me with your warm brown eyes.

“I was hooked by your intelligence, values, kindness and you always manage to make me laugh. You’ve made me realise my worth and I can’t wait for us to one day be official.

The bombshells that truly bombshelled, Samie and Tom are finishing their Love Island journey in third place 💗 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9KutwVXh2w — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 13, 2023

“You made me feel like a princess and like the only girl in the world.”

In reply, Kai told Sanam she was the “purest most beautiful caring intelligent girl I’ve ever met”.

“My time here has been a dream since I met you,” he said.

“Sanam, you’re one of a kind and I’m so happy to have you in my life because I adore you and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.”

Earlier in the episode, the contestants congratulated each other on reaching the final, with Tom saying: “Guys, we’ve had an amazing run, an amazing journey, we are all here in the final. I love you guys to bits.

OGs Shaq and Tanya said 'I love you' in week three, and now they're finishing as your fourth place couple! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MfeKpp2fJ0 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 13, 2023

“Cheers to Love Island 2023 and our future together.”

Following the declarations, the four couples enjoyed a final dance together at the Love Island Ball, using moves learned earlier in the day during a special dance class.

The final also recapped previous scandalous moments from the series, remembering past bombshells and relationship strains.

The live segment of the show was affected by strong winds, with host Jama making several comments on the weather.