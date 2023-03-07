Emily Maitlis grilled by Keir Starmer as tables turned for charity event

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Emily Maitlis found herself in the hot seat as she was grilled by Sir Keir Starmer as part of a charity event on Monday.

The 52-year-old journalist and former BBC newsreader was interviewed by the leader of the Labour Party for Cancer Research UK’s annual Turn The Tables event.

Maitlis and Mr Starmer were joined by journalist and Sir Tony Blair’s former director of communications Alastair Campbell, who also took part in the role-reversal event as he was questioned by UK education secretary Gillian Keegan.

Speaking about the experience of being on the other end of tough questioning, Ms Maitlis said: “Well, I’ve had the chance to grill many politicians over the years, and I have to admit that finding myself in the hot seat for once was an interesting experience.

“It was a lot of fun though, Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work is hugely important and it was brilliant to be able to raise so much money towards the cause.

“However, I think I’ll stick to asking the questions from now on!”

Mr Starmer said: “What a nice change it has been to take on the role of interviewer today.

“I’ve really enjoyed taking part and most importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for a brilliant cause.

“One in two of us will get cancer within our lifetime and Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work is helping more people live longer, and that’s why fundraising events like Turn The Tables are so crucial.

“Thank you to the organisers for inviting me to take part- I’m pleased to have been able to support such a fantastic event.”

The event, which took place in front of a live audience at Bafta Piccadilly, was hosted by broadcaster Tania Bryer.

Guests included actresses Gillian Anderson and Donna Air, broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, and TV personalities Robert Rinder and Georgia Toffolo.

The X-Files actress Anderson, 54, is set to portray Ms Maitlis in an upcoming film exploring the now-notorious Newsnight interview she conducted with the Duke of York in 2019.

During the evening, journalist Jeremy Bowen also took to the stage to speak about his personal experience with bowel cancer and a silent auction was held to raise money for Cancer Research UK.