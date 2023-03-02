Steve Mackey, Pulp bass guitarist, dies aged 56

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Steve Mackey, the bass guitarist of Britpop band Pulp, has died aged 56.

The group, who formed in Sheffield in 1978 and were known for their hits including Common People and Disco 2000, announced on their Instagram page that the musician died on Thursday.

Alongside a photo of Mackey climbing in the Andes, the band wrote: “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones.

“This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did.

“And it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise).

“Steve made things happen. In his life and in the band. And we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.

“Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx”

Frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed the group’s reunion last year, saying they will play “some concerts” in 2023, though bassist Mackey was not due to appear at the upcoming shows.

The group is scheduled to play a string of festivals in summer 2023, including Isle of Wight, Latitude and Trnsmt.