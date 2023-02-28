David Beckham celebrates son Cruz's 18th birthday in famous Dublin pub

James Cox

David Beckham is in Dublin with Cruz, celebrating his son's 18th birthday.

The football legend has visited the Guinness Storehouse and was also spotted in the Long Hall pub on George's Street.

Cruz is Beckham's third child. David and Victoria Beckham are parents to Brooklyn (23), Romeo (20), Cruz (18) and 11-year-old Harper.

Alongside pictures of the trip, Beckham said he'd "missed Dublin", adding "can't beat a good Irish pub and the people".

Beckham earned legendary status during his time with Manchester United, where he won the Champions League and six Premier League titles, before going on to represent Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, PSG and AC Milan.

He is currently the co-owner of Inter Miami in the MLS.