Presenter Dan Walker 'glad to be alive' after he was knocked off bike by a car

The broadcaster appeared to be left with cuts and bruises and without serious injuries
by Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Broadcaster Dan Walker said he is “glad to be alive” after he was hit by a car while out on his bike.

The 45-year-old former BBC Breakfast tweeted shared a series of images of his bloodied and bruised face while sitting in an ambulance, alongside a selfie with the NHS staff who were caring for him.

Walker, who left the BBC to join 5 News on Channel 5 last year, was knocked off his bike on Monday morning leaving his face swollen but seemingly without any serious injuries.

Walker tweeted: “Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken.

“Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene.”

Walker joked that the pictures of his face was an attempt at him smiling and added that he was “thankful for our NHS” captioning the pictures with a heart emoji.

