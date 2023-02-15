Jimmy Kimmel parodies Top Gun: Maverick for Oscars promotional video

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jimmy Kimmel has appeared alongside Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell and Billy Crystal for a comical Oscars promotion video, parodying Top Gun: Maverick.

In a recreation of one of the blockbuster sequel’s scenes, the US comedian is given the “mission” of hosting the 95th annual event.

Dressed in a flight suit and aviator sunglasses, Kimmel is told by Hamm that he was “not my first…or second, third, fourth, fifth or 11th choice” for host.

Kimmel’s “objective” in the skit is to helm the three-hour show on March 12, at the 3,332 seat Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In a nod to last year’s controversy with actor Will Smith, Parnell tells him “ABC has tasked us with finding a host who is unflappable, and unslappable.”

“That’s good because I can’t get slapped. I cry a lot,” Kimmel replies.

It comes after Academy president Janet Yang admitted that the organisation’s response to Smith’s outburst, during which he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage, was “inadequate”.

Ms Yang told attendees of the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Monday that the incident was “unprecedented” and “unacceptable”.

The trailer also referenced Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap controversy last year (James Manning/PA)

In the trailer, when asked what his “plan of attack” is, Kimmel suggests big musical and dance numbers to kick off the show – ideas which are shot down immediately.

Kimmel continues: “Well in that case, that’s a big audience of very nervous famous people so I’ll probably start with something self-deprecating to break the ice…

“…a joke about how I’m wearing two sets of spanks, maybe about the magic of storytelling – they love that.

“Then I’ll lead a standing ovation to someone old and then if we make it out there’s only four or five hours until we give best picture to hopefully the right movie.”

Nine-time Oscars host and comedian Billy Crystal also makes a surprise appearance in the skit (PA)

Comedian and nine-time Oscars host Crystal then makes a surprise appearance as a “double admiral” – dressed in uniform – to lend encouragement to Kimmel.

“Is there any way you could host?” Hamm asks him.

“No, I have a dentist appointment on Sunday night…anyway I’ve hosted nine times before and I say give the kid a shot,” Crystal replies.

“You know I’ve hosted twice before,” Kimmel says.

“Really? I didn’t see it,” Crystal says.

The scene ends with Kimmel replacing his aviators and walking out of the hall, while the famous Top Gun movie theme plays.