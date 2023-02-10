Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 14:39

Salma Hayek recalls ‘hanging on for dear life’ during Magic Mike dance rehearsal

The franchise sees Channing Tatum reprise his role as stripper Michael ‘Magic Mike’ Lane.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Actress Salma Hayek has described a near miss with Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum while rehearsing a “precise” dance move which went wrong on the set of the much-anticipated sequel.

The 56-year-old confirmed she was almost accidentally exposed while the pair were practising for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third instalment of the hugely popular film series which sees Tatum, 42, reprise his role as stripper Michael “Magic Mike” Lane.

The original 2012 racy comedy-drama, which features muscular men performing steamy dance routines, inspired the sequel Magic Mike XXL in 2015 and live stage show adaptations across the world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bftqEgFbYsA

The third film will see Tatum’s character return to bartending after a business deal went wrong before meeting wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza, played by Hayek, who lures him into an offer he cannot refuse.

Speaking about performing the dance moves on set, Hayek told Graham Norton on his BBC chat show: “It is very balletic and very sexy. I was terrified about trying to make it look easy, but it really needs strength in the body, which I do not have because I don’t work out.

“You must be very precise and one time when we were rehearsing, and I had to put my legs in a specific position, and I was upside down and I got very confused and was heading straight to the ground headfirst.

“Channing tried to grab me by my sweatpants, which were coming off. Then I couldn’t remember if I was wearing underwear, so I was hanging on for dear life!”

I am Number Four screening
Alex Pettyfer appeared in the first Magic Mike film (Ian West/PA)

The first Magic Mike film followed 19-year-old Adam, played by Alex Pettyfer, as he entered the world of male stripping, guided by Tatum’s character, who had been in the business for six years. Meanwhile, the sequel saw the friends reunited for a road trip through Florida to a strippers’ convention.

The franchise, which was inspired by Tatum’s own experience as a stripper, has also starred Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello and Adam Rodriguez.

In 2017, the franchise produced the successful stage show Magic Mike Live, which was created and co-directed by Tatum. The show began in Las Vegas and later expanded internationally, including to Germany, Australia and London’s Hippodrome Casino.

Hayek, who scored an Oscar nomination for her turn as Frida Kahlo in the self-titled 2002 film, has had roles in films including Savages, Grown Ups, Puss In Boots and action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.

showbiz
