Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 16:27

Chris Pratt ‘so honoured’ to play titular role in upcoming Super Mario Bros film

The Hollywood actor said that his younger self would ‘flip my turtle’ to know he would one day voice the character.
Chris Pratt ‘so honoured’ to play titular role in upcoming Super Mario Bros film

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Chris Pratt says he is “so honoured” to be playing moustachioed Italian plumber Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros film.

The Hollywood actor said there was no “bigger Mario fan than myself” and that his younger self would “flip my turtle” to know he would one day voice the character.

Pratt is joined by Charlie Day as Luigi in the film, alongside Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

“Y’all don’t even know what you’re about to see!” Pratt wrote on Instagram.

“There’s not a bigger Mario fan than myself. 10-year-old me would flip my turtle if I knew I’d grow up to voice this character.

“I’m so honored to be Mario and carry on the legacy of bringing joy to the world through Miyamoto-San’s character.

“Everyone is fantastic in the film. The trailers are great but you ain’t seen nothin yet!”

Previous clips shared of the film show Mario fighting to rescue his brother from the villainous Bowser, with references to parts of the famous franchise’s video games, including driving his well-known Mario Kart.

The Super Mario Bros film was announced in September 2021 with an original December 2022 release date, but has since been delayed to April 2023.

More in this section

Roger Waters re-records Dark Side Of The Moon without rest of Pink Floyd Roger Waters re-records Dark Side Of The Moon without rest of Pink Floyd
Evangeline Lilly says Jeremy Renner’s swift recovery is a ‘straight-up miracle’ Evangeline Lilly says Jeremy Renner’s swift recovery is a ‘straight-up miracle’
Olivia Colman striking in first trailer for BBC Great Expectations adaptation Olivia Colman striking in first trailer for BBC Great Expectations adaptation
showbizchris prattanya taylor joyseth rogenjack blackmariosuper mario bros.bowsercharlie dayluigimiyamoto-san
Harry and Meghan make stage debut as gruesome puppets for Spitting Image

Harry and Meghan make stage debut as gruesome puppets for Spitting Image

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more