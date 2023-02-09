Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 14:12

Harry and Meghan make stage debut as gruesome puppets for Spitting Image

The royals feature alongside other famous faces including rapper Stormzy and Tom Cruise.
Harry and Meghan make stage debut as gruesome puppets for Spitting Image

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their stage debut as gruesome puppets in new theatrical production Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World.

Harry and Meghan featured alongside other famous faces including Britain's King Charles, rapper Stormzy and Tom Cruise at the show’s world premiere on Tuesday.

World premiere of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World – Birmingham
The puppets for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the world premiere of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World (Birmingham Rep/PA)

Co-written by comedians Sean Foley, Matt Forde and Al Murray, the production is being staged at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

It sees world famous celebrities thrown together, with Hollywood star Cruise tasked by Charles with saving Great Britain.

World premiere of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World – Birmingham
Famous faces featuring in the show include rapper Stormzy and Tom Cruise (Birmingham Rep/PA)

Other satirical puppets included on the show’s roster include climate activist Greta Thunberg and Sir Ian McKellen as well as former and current members of the Government.

Some puppets are more exaggerated than others, with ex-Home Secretary Priti Patel depicted as a bat-like creature.

World premiere of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World – Birmingham
Current and former members of the Tory Party feature in the satirical stage show (Birmingham Rep/PA)

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law previously announced the show was heading for London’s West End with a production about Boris Johnson tentatively titled The Liar King, although this has not yet come to fruition.

The popular sketch show, featuring puppets of well-known figures, made its return on BritBox in September 2021 following its revival in 2020 for the first time in 24 years.

World premiere of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World – Birmingham
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel depicted as a bat-like creature (Birmingham Rep/PA)

It originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by 15 million viewers in its prime.

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World, Live on Stage is presented by Avalon and Birmingham Rep.

More in this section

Olivia Colman striking in first trailer for BBC Great Expectations adaptation Olivia Colman striking in first trailer for BBC Great Expectations adaptation
Viola Davis earns coveted EGOT status after Grammy win Viola Davis earns coveted EGOT status after Grammy win
Third celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after dance week Third celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after dance week
stormzyshowbizgreta thunbergking charlespriti patelal murraytom cruisespitting imageharry and meghanspittingimagebirmigham repertory theatreidiots assemble: spitting image saves the worldmatt fordesean foleythe duke and duchess of sussex
Roger Waters re-records Dark Side Of The Moon without rest of Pink Floyd

Roger Waters re-records Dark Side Of The Moon without rest of Pink Floyd

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more