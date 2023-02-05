Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 22:06

Love Island: Two sent packing in shock double dumping

Spencer Wilks, Aaron Waters and Kai Fagan were at risk of leaving the ITV2 show after a public vote.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Aaron Waters and Spencer Wilks have been dumped from Love Island after the girls chose to save Kai Fagan.

The trio were are all at risk of leaving the reality show after landing in the bottom three following a public vote for favourite villa residents.

Announcing the news, fellow islander Olivia Hawkins said: “It was not an easy decision at all but we have decided to dump these two from the island because even though we believe they’re both in here for genuine reasons, we think that there may be a stronger connection that has been formed over the past few days.”

Kai Fagan Love Island
Science and PE teacher Kai Fagan (ITV)

PE and science teacher Kai, who has formed a connection with ring girl Olivia, said: “I am truly grateful to keep getting saved by everyone in here, it’s just not a nice feeling.”

On his exit, model and content creator Aaron said: “Bit lost for words, I can’t lie. It’s bittersweet, I don’t regret anything. When one door closes another opens so I feel like I’m excited.”

E-commerce owner Spencer said: “It’s a shame, me and Tanyel (Revan) had just started to really get to know each other, it’s tough leaving everyone.”

Visibly upset Jessie Wynter said of fellow Australian Aaron in the beach hut: “Aaron was my little piece of home here in the villa, so it’s going to suck without him.”

Meanwhile, farmer and Tik Tok star Will Young joked to Aaron and Spencer: “I can give you my post code if you want to hit up my farm.”

Love Island continues on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.

