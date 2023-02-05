Maya Jama helps conflicted girls over Love Island double dumping

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Love Island host Maya Jama will make an appearance during a double dumping on the reality dating show as the girls have to decide which two boys to send home.

Spencer Wilks, Aaron Waters and Kai Fagan are all at risk of leaving the reality show after landing in the bottom three following a public vote for favourite villa residents.

Sunday’s episode will see the Islanders gather around the fire pit before 28-year-old TV presenter Jama enters, saying: “Girlies, come with me, let’s have a chat.”

Spencer, Kai and Aaron are all at risk... who will the girls save? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZjQppOkOcq — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 3, 2023

Moving across the garden to discuss the decision, former bombshell Jessie Wynter says of fellow Australian Aaron: “He really is looking for genuine love.”

Speaking about her connection with e-commerce owner Spencer, hairstylist Tanyel Revan says: “I can’t lie, as soon as I gave him the impression that I liked him, he’s been putting all his effort into me.”

Ring girl Olivia Hawkins, who was previously seen sharing a kiss with PE and science teacher Kai, adds: “Obviously I don’t want to send Kai home, I think you can all see the smile he’s put on my face the last two days.”

The episode will also feature make-up artist Lana Jenkins’ indecision between financial adviser Ron Hall and new bombshell Casey O’Gorman.

In the beach hut, she says: “I have chats with Ron and I sway more that way, then I have chats with Casey and I sway that way.”

If my besties don't react to goss like this... I don't want it #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jdjOBlV6rW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 3, 2023

Semi-professional footballer Tom Clare, who had previously recoupled with Ellie, sending Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown home, said to new bombshell Samie Elishi: “I don’t want to rush into anything but I can’t lie, I’m starting to like you a lot.

“I want you to know how I’m feeling about you, I am wanting to give you all of my attention. You’re the one in here that I can see something on the outside with.”

The villa is later rocked by a surprise text revealing there will be a recoupling in which the girls get to pick which boy they want to couple up with.

Lana admits: “I feel pressure, I don’t know who I’m going to couple with.”

Love Island continues on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player.