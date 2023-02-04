Louise Thompson thanks doctors for 'keeping me alive' after hospital readmission

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Louise Thompson said her latest emergency readmission to hospital a year after the traumatic birth of her son left her thinking she was “going to die again”.

The Made In Chelsea star (32) said she was “doing really well” when she suffered a haemorrhage and lost about three litres of blood days before a planned family trip to St Lucia.

In her first post on Instagram since the incident, Thompson said: “I’m not going to let this hold me back. I’ve learnt a lot from the last year and I feel in a much sounder headspace than last year so fingers crossed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson)

“I’m a bit scared to leave the house (or sometimes even stand up) so slowly slowly and I will have lots of time bored at home so pop me a message.⁣⁣⁣

“I have to say, I am one damn strong cookie. And I have to hold on to the fact that our bodies are remarkable and can heal from such extraordinarily brutal things. I can and I will heal from this.

“From feeling all my limbs go cold as my blood tries to protect my vital organs, to shutting off my entire pain response as I had 4x canulas jabbed into my arms at the same time in Rhesus, wow, what a trip.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

“Thanks doctors + medicine and those dedicated to those improving medicine and science’y stuff for keeping me alive.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

Louise Thompson’s partner Ryan Libbey (David Jensen/PA)

The reality TV personality was diagnosed with PTSD after suffering complications while giving birth to her son Leo-Hunter, with her partner Ryan Libbey, in 2021.

She later told her followers that Leo-Hunter had been treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and she had been treated in the adult ICU after the birth.

On Christmas Day she shared a heartfelt post paying tribute to the NHS staff who “worked through the night to save my life”.

She appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, becoming one of the E4 show’s main characters, while Libbey joined the cast in 2016 during filming in the south of France.

The couple became engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.