Travis Scott and Calvin Harris to headline at Longitude 2023

The festival will take place on July 1st and 2nd. 
American rapstar Travis Scott and serial chart-topping DJ Calvin Harris will play this summer's Longitude Festival in Marlay Park.

The festival will take place on July 1st and 2nd.

Rapper Scott has already headlined the festival in 2018, and will return to Rathfarnham again due to popular demand. He will headline the Main Stage on Sunday night.

Scott has enjoyed wide critical acclaim, having been nominated for eight Grammy Awards since his breakthrough in the early 2010s.

Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris will headline the festival on Saturday, in what will be his first show in the Republic of Ireland in 10 years.

Harris is well-know for his collaborations with other global popstars such as Dua Lipa and Rihanna, and has received five Grammy nominations.

Lil Uzi Vert and MK will also play across the weekend.

The first round of announcements. Photo: MCD.

Other acts confirmed by promoter MCD include Anne-Marie, Belters Only, blk., Joel Corry, Joey Badas$$, Lil Tjay, Metro Boomin, Raye, Clavish, Flo, Glorilla, Ken Carson, Meekz, Songer, Travix x Elzzz and Venbee.

More acts are set to be announced.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on February 3rd. Two-day tickets are €199.50, with single-day tickets coming in at €99.90, including booking fees.

 

 

