Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 11:12

Millie Bobby Brown appears ready for battle in upcoming Netflix film Damsel

Damsel is among a number of films dropping on streaming giant Netflix in 2023.
Millie Bobby Brown appears ready for battle in upcoming Netflix film Damsel

By Naomi Clarke and Connie Evans, PA

Millie Bobby Brown looks ready to go to battle in the first look image released of her upcoming Netflix film Damsel.

The 18-year-old actress, who rose to global fame following her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, will star alongside Angela Bassett and Robin Wright in the action adventure movie.

It will follow a damsel who agrees to marry a prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brTcuO49G4I

After being thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed Damsel will launch on the streaming service on October 13 and teased fans with an image of Brown looking fierce while wielding a sword.

The announcement came as the streaming giant shared the dates of its upcoming slate of movies for 2023.

Also among the anticipated releases are The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez as a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Sam Esmail’s thriller Leave The World Behind will also drop later in the year and is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name and stars Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali.

Idris Elba’s highly anticipated return to Luther for the first time since 2019 will also feature, as Luther: The Fallen Sun sees the hot-headed detective sitting behind bars as a serial killer wreaks havoc across London.

Viewers will also be given the chance to reunite with a number of fan-favourites in new sequels Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston back as full-time detectives, and Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth bringing more action.

Also among the streaming giant’s film offerings for 2023 are two nostalgic rom-coms with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher starring in Your Place Or Mine, and Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King grappling with A Family Affair.

More in this section

Police say no criminal offence occurred after porn prank on BBC FA Cup coverage Police say no criminal offence occurred after porn prank on BBC FA Cup coverage
Missing hiker in California mountains named as British actor Julian Sands Missing hiker in California mountains named as British actor Julian Sands
Michael Flatley is ‘on the mend’ after cancer surgery Michael Flatley is ‘on the mend’ after cancer surgery
julia robertsnetflixjennifer anistonshowbizidris elbajennifer lopezzac efronmillie bobby brownchris hemsworthnicole kidmanadam sandlermahershala alidamsel
New Love Island bombshells turn heads in the villa

New Love Island bombshells turn heads in the villa

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more