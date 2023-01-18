Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 10:55

Meryl Streep to appear in season three of Only Murders In The Building

The show’s star Selena Gomez made the surprise announcement in a video posted to Instagram.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Selena Gomez has revealed that Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep will make an appearance in the third season of Only Murders In The Building.

The 30-year-old singer and actress made the surprise announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

Gomez appeared alongside co stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd – who was announced to be joining the cast of the US comedy show last year.

“Hey guys, we’re on set. What are we shooting? Season three. The gang is back together, could this honestly get any better?” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)


“Well I do think it could get a little bit better,” answers Rudd, before Streep appears from behind the sofa.

The Oscar-winning actress proceeds to offer cast members various things, including pillows and tea, while Gomez expresses her shock to the camera.

Only Murders In The Building follows the story of three true crime fans who find themselves wrapped up in a murder mystery when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive New York apartment.

The series has been nominated for several awards, including best musical/ comedy series at this year’s Golden Globes.

