Madonna’s most memorable looks, as she announces global tour

By Katie Wright and Prudence Wade, PA

Madonna is celebrating four decades of her greatest hits with a global tour.

The 64-year-old will kick off Madonna: The Celebration Tour in Vancouver on July 15th, making her way across North America before performing in Europe.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Madonna posted: “Come join the party! #madonnacelebrationtour”.

Venues will include London’s O2 and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

We can expect hits including Like A Virgin and Vogue performed onstage, along with an eclectic wardrobe.

Madonna has been a fashion chameleon throughout her career, and these are just some of her most memorable style moments…

The Material Girl dress

(Alamy/PA)

In the 1984 video for Material Girl, Madonna paid homage to another famous blonde, Marilyn Monroe, mimicking the movie star’s performance of Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend in a hot pink strapless dress with a huge bow at the back, matching opera gloves and, of course, plenty of sparkling jewellery.

The cone bra

(PA)

Arguably the pop queen’s most iconic outfit of all time, the waist-cinching corset with conical bra cups was debuted during her Blond Ambition tour in 1990. Worn over pinstripe trousers, the pale pink underwear-as-outwear piece was created by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier, whom Madonna had personally requested design costumes for the tour.

The cowgirl outfit

(Anthony Harvey/PA)

For her eighth studio album Music, released in 2000, Madonna went all in on Americana, sporting a variety of cowgirl-inspired ensembles in music videos, onstage and on the red carpet. Of course, these weren’t your average jeans and denim shirt combos – Madge’s came with masses of sparkling embellishment, sequinned stetsons and lots of bling.

The aerobics-inspired look

(Alamy/PA)

Madonna’s 2005 album Confessions On A Dance Floor was heavily influenced by 1970s disco, and she had the aesthetic to match: plenty of brightly coloured leotards, leg warmers and fishnet tights – as seen at the 2005 MTV Music Awards.

Channelling bullfighters

(Alamy/PA)

Madonna’s fashion goes through clear-cut phases: she tends to pick a theme and stick to it for the duration of that album. When she released Rebel Heart in 2015 her red carpet and performance outfits were heavily inspired by Spanish bullfighters.

For the 2015 Grammy Awards, she wore an embellished Givenchy bodysuit which seemed to be inspired by matador style.