Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 14:49

Baby Yoda shows off force abilities in trailer for The Mandalorian season three

Helmeted hero Din Djarin is reunited with his little green friend as the pair journey to his ancient home of Mandalore.
Baby Yoda shows off force abilities in trailer for The Mandalorian season three

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Baby Yoda appears to be learning to control the force in the official trailer for season three of Disney’s The Mandalorian.

Helmeted hero Din Djarin is reunited with his little green friend as the pair journey to his ancient home of Mandalore.

The new trailer, released on Monday, sees the pair cross paths with old allies and make new enemies, amid high-octane starship battles.

Pedro Pascal reprises his role of The Mandalorian and stars alongside Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito in the new series.

“Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxy,” Pascal is heard to say.

“What are we? What do we stand for?”

He continues, “Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight. You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.”

He is later warned by Captain Carson Teva: “There’s something dangerous happening out there, and by the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it will be too late.

In the closing seconds of the trailer baby yoda, known as Grogu or The Child, is seemingly cornered by a bounty hunter in a cave, only to blast the villain back using the force.

The final episode of season two came in December 2020, though The Mandalorian made an appearance in episodes of fellow Star Wars spin-off The Book Of Boba Fett, last year.

It is understood season three will pick up immediately after The Book of Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian season three is due to air on Disney+ from March 1st.

More in this section

Love Island’s Bond film actress says she will not be name-dropping in the villa Love Island’s Bond film actress says she will not be name-dropping in the villa
Queen Of Pop Madonna to embark on global greatest hits tour Queen Of Pop Madonna to embark on global greatest hits tour
TV star Stacey Dooley and dancer Kevin Clifton announce birth of first child TV star Stacey Dooley and dancer Kevin Clifton announce birth of first child
showbizthe mandalorianbaby yodapedro pascalgiancarlo espositomandalorianamy sedariscarl weathersgrogubook of boba fettdin djarinemily swallowkatee sackhoffmandalore
John Lydon: Raising awareness about wife's Alzheimer's with Eurovision entry is 'win-win'

John Lydon: Raising awareness about wife's Alzheimer's with Eurovision entry is 'win-win'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more