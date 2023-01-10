Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 11:04

Nominations for 29th SAG awards to be announced on Wednesday

The nominations will take place on Instagram live, and be read out by Emily In Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson.
Nominations for 29th SAG awards to be announced on Wednesday

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Nominations for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards will take place on Wednesday, January 11th, it has been announced.

The nominations will take place on Instagram live, and be read out by Emily In Paris star Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson, from HBO’s hit series The White Lotus.

They will be announced at around 3pm Irish time.

The livestream will feature an introduction from SAG-Aftra president Fran Drescher as well as announcements by SAG award committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.

It marks the third year that the nominations have been announced exclusively via Instagram Live, with the organisation aiming to use social media to create an “authentic connection” with their audiences.

The ceremony is due to take place on Sunday, February 26th at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

More in this section

Harry denies flirtation with Cameron Diaz: I was never within 50 metres of her Harry denies flirtation with Cameron Diaz: I was never within 50 metres of her
First partially sighted Love Island contestant revealed among new series cast First partially sighted Love Island contestant revealed among new series cast
Six acts in the running for Ireland's 2023 Eurovision entry Six acts in the running for Ireland's 2023 Eurovision entry
showbizsagthe white lotus29th annual screen actors guild awardsashley parkelizabeth mclaughlinfairmont century plazafran drescherhaley lu richardsonjason georgesags
Harry shares insight into ‘tainted’ relationship with Caroline Flack

Harry shares insight into ‘tainted’ relationship with Caroline Flack

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more