Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 10:01

301 films eligible for the 95th Academy Awards

The number has increased from 276 last year, but is lower than the 366 eligible in 2020.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Some 301 films are eligible for the 95th Academy Awards, the organisation has announced.

The number has increased from 276 last year, but is lower than the 366 eligible in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Expected contenders include The Banshees Of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Fabelmans, all of which have scooped multiple nominations for previous awards.

Nominations voting for this year’s Oscars begins on Thursday and the final contenders are due to be revealed on January 24th.

To be eligible for consideration under rules introduced this year, feature films must have opened in a commercial motion picture theatre in at least one of six US metropolitan areas between January 1st and December 31st last year.

They must have completed a minimum of seven consecutive days in the same venue and must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.

The star-studded ceremony, due to be hosted by US talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on March 12th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

los angelesshowbizoscarsjimmy kimmelthe banshees of inisherinthe fabelmansdolby theatre95th academy awardseverything everywhere all the time
