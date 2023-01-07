Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 09:48

Jeremy Renner thanks ICU staff while recovering from snowplough accident

The Marvel actor shared an update on his progress on his Instagram story on Friday, the day before his 52nd birthday.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Jeremy Renner has thanked staff at his intensive care unit for “beginning this journey”, as he continues to recover from a serious snowplough accident.

The Marvel actor shared a picture from hospital of himself, staff and members of his family on his Instagram story on Friday, the day before his 52nd birthday.

“Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he wrote.

The actor, known for playing the bow-and-arrow-wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was admitted to hospital following the incident at the weekend.

Local police said that the actor was helping a family member free a car from heavy snow, when he was accidentally run over by his own six-tonne ploughing machine.

He was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” in an accident, a statement provided to the PA news agency, from his publicist, said.

The incident took place near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno, straddling the Nevada-California border.

Friday’s post is the latest in a series of updates that Renner has shared on his progress while being in hospital.

On Thursday he shared that his mother and sister had treated him to a “spa day”.

“A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much,” he wrote.

One of his family members was seen in the clip massaging his head.

Immediately after the incident, Renner posted a picture of himself from his hospital bed, thanking fans for their support, but saying he was “too messed up to type”.

Scores of famous faces, including his Marvel co stars, praised the actor for his bravery and sent well wishes in the aftermath.

