Jessie J announces she is pregnant with her first child

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jessie J has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 34-year-old singer said she was “happy and terrified” to share the news, and asked fans to “please be gentle with me”.

It comes just over a year after she announced news of a miscarriage in November 2021.

On Friday, Jessie J shared a video to Instagram, which included pictures of the positive pregnancy test, and shots of her growing bump.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej)

“Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Famous faces including Kelly Rowland, Paloma Faith, Michelle Visage and Stacey Solomon replied to the post, congratulating the singer.

Following her miscarriage in 2021, Jessie J shared words of support for others who had experienced losing a baby.

She said that in a “heartbreaking but beautiful way” the experience had “put life into perspective” for her.