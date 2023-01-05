Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 17:49

Miley Cyrus announces new album Endless Summer Vacation

The album is set for release in March.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Miley Cyrus has announced the release of her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation.

The latest offering from the 30-year-old American singer follows the news that she will also be releasing a new single on January 13th.

Cyrus revealed on social media that she would be dropping a new album on March 10th after she posted a promo video for the record.

 

The video showed blurred and disjointed clips of Cyrus in a swimming pool followed by palm trees and blue skies, with the caption: “ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10.”

The announcement comes after Cyrus shared the news of her upcoming single, Flowers, on New Year’s Eve.

During her second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which aired on NBC, Cyrus announced her new single with a short clip of her strutting down a street in a gold dress while a snippet of the new track played.

Cyrus later shared the clip on social media with the caption: “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13.”

Cyrus’s seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, was released in 2020.

The star, who rose to fame as a child on Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, rang in the new year with a host of famous faces during her New Year’s Eve special on December 31st.

Cyrus was joined by country music star – and her godmother – Dolly Parton, and the pair duetted on a number of hits over the course of the evening.

The singers performed Parton’s classic I Will Always Love You – made famous by Whitney Houston – as well as Cyrus’s 2013 anthem Wrecking Ball.

Cyrus also surprised fans with the arrival of American media personality Paris Hilton, who arrived on stage to perform her 2006 single Stars Are Blind.

In a further surprise, Australian singer-songwriter Sia joined Hilton, 41, and Cyrus on stage, sporting her signature eye-covering fringe.

