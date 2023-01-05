Michelle Visage reveals hopes for EastEnders cameo

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Michelle Visage has revealed she has high hopes of making an appearance on BBC soap opera EastEnders.

The New Jersey-born RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, 54, initially found fame across the pond as a singer and has since gone on to appear on UK TV and radio.

Speaking on the BBC’s The One Show, Visage revealed she had thought of an EastEnders storyline in which she could star as herself, telling presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas: “I’ve been trying for this for about five years now.”

When asked by Jones, 45, where she had got to with her efforts, Visage replied: “Nowhere.

“Which is great because you can’t go down. Things can only go up.”

Visage, who currently hosts a BBC Radio 2 show every Friday evening, explained her thought process: “The idea for me was, I am from New Jersey, which is the Liverpool of the United States essentially.

“I thought, I wear leopard print more than Kat Slater wears leopard print. I’ve got leopard print everything.

“So I thought, why can’t I be Kat’s American cousin? I’ve come to town… I’m not looking for a permanent position, I’m not going to fake an East End accent.

“I’m going to be me, from New Jersey, going in to be like ‘Kat!’ and she hates me which is even better.

“Have that situation for a week and then I go.”

Kathleen “Kat” Slater is one of Albert Square’s most recognisable characters of recent years, played by Jessie Wallace since 2000.

Kat is known for her signature leopard print items of clothing, large gold earrings and red lipstick.

The character has been involved in a number of memorable and shocking storylines including the infamous baby swap incident with Ronnie Branning – played by Samantha Womack.

Jenas, 39, appeared thrilled with the idea, saying: “We’ve got to get you on… Makes complete sense to me.”

Jones added: “Well, there you go, we’ve started the campaign nationally.”

Visage joined the American drag queen competition RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011 and has served as a permanent judge on the programme since season three.

She also sits on the judging panel of the UK version of the reality show, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

The One Show airs every weekday at 7pm on BBC One.