Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 11:51

Prince Harry to share details about new book in ‘revealing’ interview on US TV show

The Duke of Sussex discussed his upcoming memoir on CBS News’ 60 Minutes in an interview to be aired on Sunday.
Prince Harry to share details about new book in ‘revealing’ interview on US TV show

By Laura Parnaby, PA

Britain's Prince Harry has shared details about his new book on a US TV show in a “revealing” interview set to be aired on Sunday.

Harry discussed his upcoming memoir, Spare, during a conversation with Anderson Cooper on CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme.

The broadcaster has released a short trailer for the interview, describing it as “revealing” and Harry’s biography, which comes out two days later, as “explosive”.

Spare is expected to give details about disagreements between Harry, 38, and his brother Prince William, 40.

This comes after Harry claimed in his Netflix documentary that William broke a promise to him never to leak stories or brief against one another after witnessing the fallout of such actions in their father’s office.

Harry is also understood to have already recorded a TV interview about his biography with ITV News at Ten’s Tom Bradby, according to The Sun.

Mr Bradby, a former royal correspondent for ITV, is a friend of Harry and Meghan and previously interviewed them for a documentary about their 2019 Africa tour.

More in this section

Earth, Wind &amp; Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67 Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
The biggest showbiz stories of 2022: Will Smith, Johnny Depp and more The biggest showbiz stories of 2022: Will Smith, Johnny Depp and more
sussexharryroyalduke of sussex
New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the cast worried

New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the cast worried

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more