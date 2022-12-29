Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 21:40

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

She was known for her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts, and anti-establishment attitude.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81.

The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

She  died on Friday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.

In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

