Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 10:19

Chris Rock’s Netflix comedy special livestream to air a year after Oscars slap

It will be the first event Netflix has streamed live.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Netflix has announced Chris Rock’s ground-breaking next TV special will air on March 4th – almost a year after the comedian was slapped by actor Will Smith at the Oscars.

The comedy special called Selective Outrage will be the first Netflix production to stream live globally.

A 30-second teaser clip showed 57-year-old Rock sitting in a dressing room staring at the camera, sporting a diamond earring, before a knock at the door and a voice says: “Chris, they’re ready for you.”

Set to The Best Is Back by Bun B, the clip follows an emotionless Rock as he walks through the backstage area and onto the stage where he is met with a screaming audience and bright lights.

The streaming giant also released a poster for its first-of-a-kind comedy event.

It is Rock’s second special for Netflix following the success of Tamborine in 2018.

Selective Outrage will air close to a year after Rock made a joke at the 2022 Academy Award ceremony about actress Jada Pinkett Smith who shaves her head due to the medical condition alopecia.

Her husband, Hollywood actor Smith took offence and stormed the stage where he slapped Rock across the face, to which the shocked comedian said: “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me”.

Smith returned to his seat where he shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth”, as stunned members of the audience looked on.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

Video of the live event went viral and made headlines across the globe.

Smith was subsequently banned from all Academy events or programmes for 10 years following his “unprecedented” behaviour.

Two days after the incident he issued a public apology to Rock and the Oscars’ production team.

