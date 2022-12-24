Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 16:48

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

The musician, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a core member of the band alongside Rollo and Sister Bliss.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of electronic band Faithless, has died aged 65.

The musician, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a core member of the group alongside Rollo and Sister Bliss who released a number of hit tracks together including Insomnia and We Come 1.

A statement shared on the musician’s Instagram said: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully at his home in South London last night.

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.

“Rollo, Sister Bliss & The E-Type Boys.”

Faithless formed in 1995 and produced seven studio albums, with their most recent being 2020’s All Blessed.

They also released a number of compilation albums and have headlined some of the biggest festivals in the world, including on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in 2002.

The group were nominated for the Brit Award for best British dance act in 1999 and 2002.

