Rebecca Ferguson gets married at her ‘dream venue’ in London

The former X Factor contestant and soul singer-songwriter described her husband Jonny Hughes as ‘the one’ who she can be herself around.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Singer Rebecca Ferguson said she has married Jonny Hughes at her “dream venue” in London.

The former X Factor contestant and soul singer-songwriter said the “final puzzle piece” in her life is now in place after a ceremony at The Dorchester hotel.

Ferguson, who was a finalist on the competition in 2010, told Hello! that family members including her children Lillie, 18, Karl, 16, and eight-year-old Arabella attended her wedding to sports agent Jonny Hughes.

Rebecca Ferguson and her husband Jonny Hughes at The Dorchester hotel, London (Hello!/PA)

The 36-year-old said: “Years ago when I was starting out, I’d get the Megabus from Liverpool to London. It was cheap as chips. We used to drive past Park Lane.

“It was inspirational for me because I’d be looking at The Dorchester, thinking, ‘One day I’ll get to stay there.’ It was a dream come true for me to get married there.”

Ferguson said it was a testament to how far she has come to put the “horrible stuff” behind her and find “peace and happiness”.

She has had top 20 songs including Nothing’s Real But Love, Backtrack and I Hope, according to Official Charts.

All her albums, 2011’s Heaven, 2013’s Freedom, 2015’s Lady Sings The Blues and 2016’s Superwoman have made it into the top 10.

The latest cover of Hello! magazine (Hello!/PA)

Hughes said his bride looked beautiful and it was “really touching” to see Lillie with a tear in her eye.

Ferguson said when she asked long-term couples how they knew they had “met the one”, they said you “just know”.

She added: “I felt the same with Jonny. I could be myself around him.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

