Kate Hudson admits she is super witchy and can intuit how her co-stars feel

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Kate Hudson has said she is “super witchy” and can intuit how people feel like her co-stars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The 43-year-old actress, known for her roles in Almost Famous and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, is starring in the much-anticipated sequel to Knives Out alongside Daniel Craig.

Jessica Henwick has had roles in Game Of Thrones and Star Wars: The Force Awakens before starring in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I think it’s like any movie…when there’s just all these really extraordinary actors.

“The stakes become a little bit more, a little higher, because you don’t want to be the one to f*** up your lines.”

Jessica Henwick, who has had roles in Game Of Thrones and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, said: “I felt very like, oh, I shouldn’t be here, like I don’t belong here and I was actually really nervous.”

The 30-year-old actress added that she feels the “successful and intimidating” Hudson peels back her layers during their conversations.

She said: “I immediately felt that soon as I met (Kate), and it scared me and it made me nervous. I was like, oh, she sees me. She sees me. It made me kind of want to go oh, no, what does she see?”

Madelyn Cline also stars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Ian West/PA)

Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline, who also stars in the mystery film, said: “I do feel like when (Kate), when I’m talking to you, I feel like you are examining my soul…I feel like you’re very in tune.”

Hudson added she “really wants to take people in” and admitted she feels people’s energies.

She added: “We are peeling back the layers. Well, I feel you guys! I feel like I am intuitive. I’m super witchy. Yeah, I can feel a lot.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery airs on Netflix on December 23rd.