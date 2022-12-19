Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 16:20

Harry and Meghan to present new Netflix documentary inspired by Nelson Mandela

The project called Live to Lead follows their Harry and Meghan six-part series on Netflix.
Harry and Meghan to present new Netflix documentary inspired by Nelson Mandela

By Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan will present a new documentary series they say has been inspired by Nelson Mandela.

Live to Lead will air just a few weeks after their relationship with the monarchy hit a new low following damaging claims made in a six-part Netflix documentary that shed light on their life in California and travails with the royal family.

Their new project, which will also air on the streaming service, premieres on December 31st and a promotional trailer features footage of Mandela, a human rights stalwart and former president of South Africa, and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

In the short trailer Harry says: “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela who once said ‘what counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived…”

Meghan completes the quotation saying “…it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead'”.

