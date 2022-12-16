Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 12:51

Katherine Ryan welcomes baby daughter with husband Bobby Kootstra

Fellow comedians Emily Atack and Tom Davis congratulated the couple.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Katherine Ryan has named her third baby Fenna Grace with childhood sweetheart Bobby Kootstra.

The 39-year-old Canadian comedian, star of the Netflix show The Duchess and a regular on panel shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats, rekindled her romance with Kootstra following 20 years apart.

On Instagram, Kootstra shared a picture of Ryan who was in a birthing pool at home, and another image of the new-born child sleeping.

He captioned it: “Fenna Grace Kootstra. Dec 16, at 12:05am. Mom is incredible! Proving her strength repeatedly through the relatively lengthy delivery at home. We are so blessed.”

Famous faces took to social media to congratulate the couple, including fellow comedians Emily Atack and Tom Davis.

After Life actress Roisin Conaty wrote: “Oh my darlings what a beautiful baby huge congratulations to you both. Can’t wait to meet her,” with a four red love hearts.

TV Choice Awards- London
Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra (Yui Mok/PA)

Ryan, who has a 13-year-old daughter, also shares a son with Kootstra, the child was born in 2021.

She previously told The Jonathan Ross Show that she was considering having a home birth with her third child as she gives birth “quickly”, having nearly had her first child in the back of a mini-cab.

Ryan is starring in upcoming Romantic Getaway, which is written by and stars comedian Romesh Ranganathan and will air on Sky in January.

