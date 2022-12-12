Golden Globes 2023: Banshees of Inisherin gets 8 nominations

The Banshees of Inisherin has received eight nominations in the upcoming Golden Globes awards.

Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson picked up nods for top awards ahead of the annual ceremony which was knocked off the air this year by controversy.

Farrell competes in best actor (musical or comedy), while Keoghan and Gleeson are nominated against one another for best supporting actor. Kerry Condon is up in best supporting actress.

Martin McDonagh was nominated in the best director category.

Domhnall Gleeson’s performance in The Patient secured Brendan’s son a nomination for best supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or television movie.

The Banshees of Inisherin, the most nominated title this year, is also up for best score, best screenplay and best picture (musical or comedy).

Other titles nominated for best picture (musical or comedy) include Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle Of Sadness.

British actress Olivia Colman was among the nominees for best performance by an actress in a motion picture: drama for her turn in Empire Of Light.

She was joined by Cate Blanchett as well as Viola Davis, Ana De Armas and Michelle Williams.

Blanchett was nominated for Tar, Davis for The Woman King, De Armas for Blonde and Williams for The Fabelmans.

In the parallel category of best performance by an actor in a motion picture (drama) Brendan Fraser earned a nomination for his performance in The Whale.

Fraser has already seen widespread critical acclaim for his emotional performance in the film, which tells the story of an obese and reclusive English teacher.

The actor previously said he will not attend the Golden Globes in January if he is nominated, following an alleged incident in 2003.

In 2018, Fraser said he was groped by longtime Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) member Philip Berk, a former president of the organisation behind the Globes.

He was joined by Bill Nighy, who received a nod for Living, Hugh Jackman for The Son, Austin Butler for Elvis and Jeremy Pope for The Inspection.

It comes after the 2022 Golden Globes were held behind closed doors after its organising body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), faced heavy criticism over diversity issues within the organisation.

The typically star-studded and joke-filled event was replaced by periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts, after NBC refused to air the show.

But the HFPA announced that the 2023 ceremony would see the organisation make greater efforts to diversify its voting pool.

Last week comedian Jerrod Carmichael was announced as host, with the ceremony due to take place on Tuesday, January 10th.