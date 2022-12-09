Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 17:33

Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from February 16th-26th
Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

Associated Press Reporters

Organisers of the annual Berlin Film Festival have said that Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023.

The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the Twilight series and recently played Princess Diana in Spencer, for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges’ panel at the 73rd Berlinale.

“She’s one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation,” festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement, adding that “with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between US and Europe”.

Stewart made her directorial and screenwriting debut in 2017, and was a member of the international jury at the Cannes Film Festival the following year.

The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from February 16th-26th.

More in this section

What to expect from Harry and Meghan's Netflix show? What to expect from Harry and Meghan's Netflix show?
Harry and Meghan branded ‘troubled couple’ who are ‘irrelevant’ to UK Harry and Meghan branded ‘troubled couple’ who are ‘irrelevant’ to UK
Meghan Markle thanks fans ahead of Netflix show Meghan Markle thanks fans ahead of Netflix show
uskristen stewartstewartberlin international film festival
Elton John quits Twitter after misinformation allowed to ‘flourish unchecked’

Elton John quits Twitter after misinformation allowed to ‘flourish unchecked’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?
Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas
A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more