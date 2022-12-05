Harry & Meghan’s behind-the-scenes Netflix docuseries launch date unveiled

By Ellie Iorizzo and Naomi Clarke, PA Reporters

Netflix has confirmed Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes’ behind-the-scenes docuseries, will debut this week.

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where the couple “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

Volume one of the series will launch on December 8th – exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth – with the second volume to be released on December 15th.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

A new one-minute teaser video opens with a voiceover by Harry saying: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘What on earth happened?'”

He continues the narration throughout, saying: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”