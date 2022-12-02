Kim Kardashian teams up with Snoop Dogg for new holiday fashion campaign

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Snoop Dogg for a new holiday campaign for her shapewear brand Skims.

The US rapper starred in a heart-warming photo shoot for the brand alongside his wife, children and grandchildren.

In photos shared by the reality star, 42, Snoop is seen posing in the brand’s Cozy collection, with family members in matching checked pyjamas and dressing gowns.



The rapper smiles in different coloured bandannas and is pictured wearing a Black Panther-themed necklace.

“Introducing the Skims Holiday campaign, starring @SnoopDogg alongside his wife, children, and grandchildren,” Kardashian wrote.

“The cultural icon and three generations of his family are shot together for the first time, wearing our signature Cozy collection.”

Last month Kardashian was honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), receiving the first ever Innovation Award for her work with Skims.

She used her platform at the ceremony to call for the industry to be inclusive of all body shapes.