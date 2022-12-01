‘I am one truly humbled king’: Celebrities react to Spotify wrapped results

By Lottie Kilraine, PA

Music stars have taken to social media to thank fans for their support after Spotify released its much-anticipated annual Spotify Wrapped roundup.

Lewis Capaldi, Dionne Warwick and Oasis were among the musicians sharing their results online with the #SpotifyWrapped.

1 BILLION?!?!



how is that actually possible?? thank u all so so so very much, i am one truly humbled king x #SpotifyWrapped @Spotify pic.twitter.com/LkHDGGTTP2 — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) November 30, 2022

Spotify Wrapped is a yearly round-up that gives the audio app’s users a slideshow of their most played artists, songs, and genres and also includes data for musicians on the number of streams, listeners and countries their music has reached.

Singer-songwriter Capaldi, 26, said he is “truly humbled” after the results revealed his music has amassed over one billion streams.

The Someone You Loved singer shared his results on Twitter and wrote: “1 BILLION?!?!

“How is that actually possible?? Thank u all so so so very much, I am one truly humbled king.”

Thanks to all 40.1 million 🤯 of you that have listened on Spotify this year!



It’s basically impossible to take in numbers like these, and we are continually blown away by your love and support. Enjoy the rest of 2022… lots of love TTRnJ xxxx #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/kK99pGroaL — Keane (@keaneofficial) November 30, 2022

Keane said they are “blown away by your love and support” after their results showed their music had over 40 million listeners in 183 countries and over 385 million streams.

The band tweeted: “Thanks to all 40.1 million of you that have listened on Spotify this year!

“It’s basically impossible to take in numbers like these, and we are continually blown away by your love and support.

“Enjoy the rest of 2022… lots of love.”

Meanwhile, pop star Marina, formerly Marina and the Diamonds, shared her “embarrassing” results that revealed she had been named her own most-played artist of the year.

The singer tweeted: “That embarrassing moment when you are your own top artist but you can’t figure out why and then you realise that you used Marina Spotify playlists to do vocal warm ups to every night on tour.”

That embarrassing moment when you are your own top artist but you can’t figure out why and then you realise that you used Marina Spotify playlists to do vocal warm ups to every night on tour pic.twitter.com/HfqN9wyTZt — MARINA (@MarinaDiamandis) December 1, 2022

Many artists encouraged fans to share their Spotify wrapped results with them, including Oasis who tweeted “who’s responsible?” after it was revealed their music had been streamed 50.4 million times this year.

Dionne Warwick took to Twitter to urge fans to let her know if she made it on to their Spotify Wrapped but added “I am hoping you’re okay” because “most of my songs are sad”.

The 81-year-old singer, actor and TV host wrote: “If I am on your Spotify Wrapped let me know.

“Most of my songs are sad and I am hoping you’re okay. We can talk about it.”

If I am on your @Spotify Wrapped let me know. Most of my songs are sad and I am hoping you’re okay. We can talk about it. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 30, 2022

Fans were quick to respond to the Walk On By singer, with one writing: “the amount of times I cried to ‘anyone who had a heart’ this year is unhealthy” to which the singer replied: “Go outside and touch nature.

“I love you. Everything will be okay.”

Meanwhile, Singer Charli XCX thanked fans for “paying my bills” and added they have “amazing taste”.

Charli XCX thanked fans for ‘paying my bills’ and added they have’amazing taste’.

The 29-year-old singer, who landed her first UK number one album, Crash, in March, tweeted: “Am I in your Spotify wrapped?

“Do you have amazing taste?

“Are you paying my bills? if so – thanks.”

British pop band Steps revealed they have racked up over 41 million streams this year and the results have been particularly prevalent for the band who are celebrating their 25th anniversary.

Thank you for all the love you’ve shown us every year, but particularly this year with our 25th anniversary celebrations 🤍 What a year it’s been celebrating 25 years of Steps with all of our wonderful fans! @SpotifyUK #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/O0n8prpJ0b — Steps (@OfficialSteps) November 30, 2022

They tweeted: “Thank you for all the love you’ve shown us every year, but particularly this year with our 25th anniversary celebrations.

“What a year it’s been celebrating 25 years of Steps with all of our wonderful fans!”

Meanwhile, former boy-band member and now solo artist Gary Barlow also took to social media to thank fans, tweeting: “Thank you to all 2.6 million of you for your support as always.”